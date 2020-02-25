Matchpool Price Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Matchpool has a market cap of $199,905.00 and $279.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 20% against the dollar. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Gatecoin and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.13 or 0.02546483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00211620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00129009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

