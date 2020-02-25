Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXIM. Barclays lowered Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

MXIM opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $131,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,760 shares of company stock worth $3,542,301. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

