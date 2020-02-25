McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $147.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,845. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGRC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $117,640.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

