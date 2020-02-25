MedicCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,732.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. MedicCoin has a market cap of $36,205.00 and $1,732.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Sistemkoin and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 148% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

