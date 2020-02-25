Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Medpace worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,914,000 after purchasing an additional 406,428 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,278,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 307,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 382.8% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 250,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 198,922 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

MEDP stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,486. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.