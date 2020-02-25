Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, February 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.28.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $111.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.09. The company has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

