Meggitt (MGGT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Meggitt (LON: MGGT) recently:

2/21/2020 – Meggitt had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/20/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 520 ($6.84). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Meggitt was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating.

2/5/2020 – Meggitt had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 660 ($8.68). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Meggitt had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Meggitt had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 736 ($9.68) to GBX 799 ($10.51). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Meggitt had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 730 ($9.60). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Meggitt had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 550 ($7.23). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:MGGT opened at GBX 594.40 ($7.82) on Tuesday. Meggitt plc has a 52 week low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 667.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 638.45.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.