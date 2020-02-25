Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 446,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,982,194. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.