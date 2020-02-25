Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 66,155 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,814. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.15 and a 200 day moving average of $130.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.75. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

