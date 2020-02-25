Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 7,372 Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Onespan worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Onespan in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onespan by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onespan alerts:

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,522,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,436,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OSPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of OSPN traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. 6,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $762.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.02. Onespan Inc has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

Onespan Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.