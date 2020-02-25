Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 791 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

Shares of GD traded down $10.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.94. 328,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

