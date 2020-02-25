Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys New Position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of LTC Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in LTC Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 61,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.31. 334,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.34. LTC Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

