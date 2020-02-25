Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Cuts Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,149 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.07% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.28. 287,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,514. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31.

