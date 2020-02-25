Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $4,308,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.04. The stock had a trading volume of 448,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day moving average is $108.12. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

