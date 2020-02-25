Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 14,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,420 shares of company stock worth $11,690,387. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.86. The company had a trading volume of 327,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,132. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.59.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

