Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 163.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,468 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of XOP traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. 52,957,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,045,639. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.