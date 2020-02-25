Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 452,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 210,667 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 434,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 264,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $915,000.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,343. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 138.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $40.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

