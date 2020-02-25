Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,045 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,426,490,000 after acquiring an additional 264,185 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,913,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,745,000 after acquiring an additional 187,135 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $179,852,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,551,975 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $166,852,000 after acquiring an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,516,408 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $163,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,628,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,106. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.24 and a 52 week high of $114.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.42.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,676.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,036 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,122. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

