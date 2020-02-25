Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,482 shares of company stock worth $16,216,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.17. 2,839,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.76. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

