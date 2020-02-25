Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,689,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,204,000 after buying an additional 120,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,555 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,724 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,366,000 after purchasing an additional 239,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.15. 8,340,385 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.04. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.