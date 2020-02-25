Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

BA stock traded down $13.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,909,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,505. The company has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.45, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.