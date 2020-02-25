Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.34 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Xilinx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.9% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $83.89. The company had a trading volume of 492,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Bank of America dropped their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

