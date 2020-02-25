Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,923 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.21. The company had a trading volume of 926,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,064. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average is $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens started coverage on LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.31.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

