Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 42.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,921,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.92.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,256.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,428 shares of company stock worth $15,118,487. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET stock traded down $7.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.99. 88,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,384. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.25. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $173.31 and a 12 month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

