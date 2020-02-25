Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,192 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,705,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 854.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $75.76. The company had a trading volume of 731,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $81.75.

