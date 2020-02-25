Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 142.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $111.70. The company had a trading volume of 580,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average is $113.16. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.