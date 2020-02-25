Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 443.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in NetEase by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,445,000 after buying an additional 898,188 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $213,275,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in NetEase by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 917,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,224,000 after acquiring an additional 546,851 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,019,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,481,000 after acquiring an additional 471,970 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,560,000. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.96.

Shares of NTES traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $337.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,678. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.58. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $361.00. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

