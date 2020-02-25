Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 268,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,090,000 after acquiring an additional 309,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,250,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,036. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,317.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

