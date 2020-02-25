Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $1.94 Million in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.08% of Delek US at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 12.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 19.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Delek US by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth $2,200,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Delek US by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. 155,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,822. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.