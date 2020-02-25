Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $9.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.22. 8,426,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,461. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.49 and a 200 day moving average of $284.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $250.34 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

