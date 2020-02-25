Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,026,000 after acquiring an additional 702,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,804 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,612,000 after buying an additional 708,443 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,044,000 after buying an additional 156,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,163,000 after buying an additional 856,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.59.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. 3,698,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,949. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

