Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 9.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

NHI stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,647. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.29. National Health Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.36%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

