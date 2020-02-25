Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.27. 216,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,811. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

