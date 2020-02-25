Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 1,350 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.19.

HD traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.38. 7,978,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,226. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.83. The firm has a market cap of $264.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

