Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 8,017 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,832 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stag Industrial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Stag Industrial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

In related news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE STAG traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 77,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,014. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $33.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

