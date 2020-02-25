Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases Shares of 19,066 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Ventas by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.81. 4,998,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,750. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.19.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. Mizuho began coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

