Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases Shares of 36,987 Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTA. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 304,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 55,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,883,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,113,000 after buying an additional 959,301 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,001,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,591,000 after purchasing an additional 143,518 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTA. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Cfra cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,894. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.32. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

