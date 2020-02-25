Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases Shares of 44,222 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,919. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.39. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,480,500 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

