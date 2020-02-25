Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,141 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Five9 by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 486,340 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 49.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 332,721 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 25.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 1,239.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 125,187 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $960,572.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,559.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 19,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,289,865.65. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,418 shares of company stock worth $16,275,896. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,188. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -925.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

