Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,748 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.22% of Garrett Motion worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 19.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 615,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 916,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 92,820 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GTX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. 23,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Garrett Motion Inc has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $19.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTX. ValuEngine raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Garrett Motion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $70,520.76. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

