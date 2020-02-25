Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $4,054,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in salesforce.com by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 66,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded down $4.67 on Tuesday, hitting $181.27. 10,869,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.04. The firm has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.75, for a total value of $808,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,571 shares of company stock worth $86,697,320 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.20.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.