Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 12,432 Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,077 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the third quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in FireEye by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FEYE. SunTrust Banks upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of FEYE stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. FireEye Inc has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

