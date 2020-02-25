Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 1,647 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,709 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,039,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of VMware by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of VMware by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Shares of VMW traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,758. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.30. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.69 and a 52-week high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

