Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 2,961 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,042,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,002,365. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

