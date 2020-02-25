Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 3,335 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Fortinet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 5,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.98. The company had a trading volume of 207,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $121.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.48.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,218 shares of company stock valued at $12,038,854 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

