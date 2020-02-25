Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 33,538 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,538 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Centurylink by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592,314 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,977,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,262,223. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

