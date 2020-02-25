Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 365 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Lam Research by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $8.24 on Tuesday, reaching $292.22. 2,535,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,371. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

