Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 8,323 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 1,848.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.63. 402,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,708. Pure Storage Inc has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.66.

PSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.