MenaPay Achieves Market Capitalization of $877,228.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $877,228.00 and $186,467.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Dcoin, ABCC and Hanbitco.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.21 or 0.02741615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00217647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00131548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,649,495 tokens. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Sistemkoin, Dcoin and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

