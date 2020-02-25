Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MESA shares. BidaskClub cut Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 43,814 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 58.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 340,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 125,292 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 375.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.81. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Mesa Air Group’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

